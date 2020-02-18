'Dragon Ball': Goku has a new design

Share it:

I bet many of you think that 'Dragon Ball' is no longer broadcast and much less published. Error! Garrafal error! 'Dragon Ball' is one of the most famous anime and manga in history, and perhaps the best known in the western world. He began his journey there by the 80s and continues today giving war, and much. First we got 'Dragon Ball' and then they followed 'Dragon Ball Z', 'Dragon Ball GT', 'Dragon Ball Super'… and the new episodes are framed under the name of 'Super Dragon Ball Heroes'.

Throughout those years, character designs have undergone minor changes, but always staying true to the original design. Perhaps the most striking is usually the change of color, or the stroke of the drawing. 'Super Dragon Bal Heroes'He has just finished his last story arc, and in March we will get a new one … apparently with a redesigned Goku, as we can see in the picture.

For the inexperienced eye, you may not see anything beyond the same design as always. But he is wrong. Goku changes his traditional look with orange and blue tones, for one of orange and black. The wristbands and the shirt turn the color dark, and keeps the 'Capsule Corp' logo, added to this new adventure series.

Yes, it looks the same, but it isn't. And such a change is always welcome, giving Goku a much more fierce and adult look.