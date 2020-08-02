Dragon Ball: Goku comes with 9 different styles, but there is something new

Share it:

Dragon Ball he was a point of reference for many mangakas of the generation of the 90s and later. Akira Toriyama's manga has become unique in the world of Japanese comics, paving the way for a certain type of characters and certain narrative implications that are now at the center of many battle shonen.

Part of this charm is attributable not only to Akira Toriyama's narrative choices but also to her drawing style. Although this has changed a lot during the series, becoming particularly edgy towards the latest sagas, it is recognizable at first sight by any Dragon Ball fan.

Of course, we always imagine Goku drawn with that style, but what would happen if other authors' style was used to make it? There have been many fans who have tried to make this change in recent times, as happened to Edward Elric of Fullmetal Alchemist or to Nami of ONE PIECE.

In this case, a change the features of Goku is A2T Will Draw, already famous for other such experiments. This time, however, A2T has partnered with Dimotomic and presented a Goku that refers not only to the Japanese world but also to western cartoons.

In the tweet below we therefore see the protagonist of Dragon Ball drawn with the personal style of the two boys but also that of some manga: ONE PIECE, Bleach, Naruto and Jojo. Those who take more by surprise are i Goku in the style of the Simpsons, Adventure Time, Rick and Morty and The Griffins. Did you imagine such results for saiyan?