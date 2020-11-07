Dragon Ball: Goku and Vegeta aged thanks to an artist

Goku and Vegeta, the protagonists and eternal rivals of the saga of Dragon Ball Z, due to their Saiyan blood they cannot age. An artist, however, imagines them without this peculiar ability and shows them to us in a drawing.

Ever since it was introduced in the history of Dragon Ball, Vegeta has become an ever-present character in the most important battles in defense of the universe alongside Goku. The two Saiyans have faced several battles defeating characters of the caliber of Freeza or Majin Buu becoming stronger and stronger. Currently, in Dragon Ball Super, ours have become so powerful that they can face Moro. Goku has learned to master Ultra Instinct e Vegeta manages to use new techniques following a training carried out on the planet Yardrat. After numerous battles and over the years, however, the appearance of the two fighters never changed and the credit is due to their belonging to the Saiyan race which, being a warrior people, has adapted their body to remain young despite the passage of several years.

The Instagram user Venturaartbook however, he imagines the two Saiyans yielding to the effect of the passing of time and depicts them as elderly gentlemen, with thick beards and white hair, but with a proud appearance while their strength does not seem to have given way to age like their appearance. We can also note the curious tattoos on the arm of the warriors: on that of Goku we see the dragon Shenron, the fulcrum of the whole series, while on that of Vegeta we observe an Oozaru, the big ape in which the Saiyans with a tail usually transform themselves on full moon nights.

In 2019 Dragon Ball turned 35, but despite this, the story of Akira Toriyama is always on everyone’s lips, recently in fact there has been talk several times about a new animated series and who could be the new character designer of Dragon Ball Super.