Dragon Ball: Goku and Superman compete in the sketch of a famous DC Comics artist

The celebrated DC Comics artist Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, best known for his unforgettable works with protagonists Batman, Superman e i Teen Titans, has recently published a sketch featuring two of the greatest heroes of all time: Superman, Kryptonian and spearhead of the DC universe, e Goku, the Saiyan from Dragon Ball.

Below you can take a look at his magnificent drawing, in which the two are portrayed facing each other, ready to compete for the title of being stronger than the universe. Fans have been arguing about the possible winner of this battle for decades, and yet no one has been able to come up with an answer that agrees on both sides.

José Luis’s sketch shows a Goku with decidedly Western features, complete with a pronounced jaw and pointed nose. Superman, on the other hand, a character on which the designer has worked for decades, is simply perfect, from posture to haircut, passing through toned physical form. After all, José Luis García-López, now 72 years old, has spent fifty years of his life drawing DC characters, since his debut inAction Comics #448 from 1975.

And what do you think of it? Goku or Superman? Let us know who you think holds the title of “strongest warrior in the universe” with a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that Dragon Ball will be at the Jump Festa 2021 next December, and that perhaps we will soon be able to see the series again on the small screen.