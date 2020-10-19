Dragon Ball: Goku and Gohan united against Bojack in a fantastic first person drawing

Dragon Ball is a series strongly focused on clashes, on improving the skills of the protagonists through specific and sometimes very hard training, on facing increasingly strong and fearsome opponents, who, even if not well characterized, were able to create many difficulties for the Warriors Z, among these is Bojack.

Main antagonist of the ninth Dragon Ball Z movie, The Threat of the Evil Demon, Bojack had originally been imprisoned by the four Kai kings on a very distant planet, this to prevent him from continuing his plan of conquest and devastation of the entire universe. However, when Goku teleported to the planet of King Kai of the North with Cell ready to self-destruct, the seal was broken, thus freeing Bojack.

The threat represented by the villain is impressive, in fact he manages to put all the Z Warriors present on Earth in difficulty, even the Trunks of the future. Meanwhile Goku witnesses the defeat of his companions thanks to the help of King Kaioh, and when he sees Gohan in danger he decides to intervene, freeing his son thanks to a very strong blow with which he hits Bojack. It is this scene that the artist @ ruto803 wanted to represent from the point of view of the antagonist, with the splendid illustration that you find at the bottom of the page.

Goku’s timely action will allow Gohan to recover, and then unleash his true power transforming into Super Saiyan 2, and throwing a Super Kamehameha that will destroy Bojack. Recall that 30 years ago the special on Bardock was broadcast, and we leave you to a fantastic female cosplay of Goku SSJ