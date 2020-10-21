Dragon Ball: Goku and Bulma are the protagonists of a new, controversial 140 € statuette

DMS Studio recently presented a new collectible figurine depicting Bulma and a very young Goku, engaged during one of the most controversial scenes of the first Dragon Ball series. The product, visible at the bottom, can be pre-ordered for around 140 euros and will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

As you can see, the scene in question is the one present in the third episode of the first series, in which Goku decides to take off Bulma’s underwear while she sleeps. Many Italian fans may not remember this clip, given that Mediaset heavily censored the first 99 episodes, cutting out several scenes and as many sexual dialogues.

The two-piece figurine is 15cm high, 23cm wide and 21cm long. The product is made entirely of resin, and should be quite impact resistant. For the moment Dim Model Studios official website reports that production will be limited, although the number of pieces in circulation has not yet been revealed.

What do you think of it? You like it? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that Dragon Ball has not stopped yet, and that chapter 65 of Dragon Ball Super has recently been published. For the anime series, however, we will have to wait for the Jump Festa 2021.