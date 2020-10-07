Dragon Ball: Gogeta Super Sayan 5 is reality thanks to this fan art

Dragon Ball AF it is not part of the canonical universe of Akira Toriyama’s work but is a sequel created by fans to continue the story after the conclusion of the Dragon Ball Grand Tour. A talented artist transformed Gogeta into a fifth-level Super Saiyan with incredible fan art. .

The spin-off series Super Dragon Ball Heroes has shown us in the last few episodes not only the return of Super Saiyan 4, thanks to the arrival of the “Xeno-Verse” form of Goku and Vegeta, but also revealed a new monkey form, the “Limit Breaker”. Taking example from the way Goku achieved the form of Super Sayan God, our heroes in the role of “time travelers” have managed to achieve their new transformation thanks to some Saiyans, who have given their power to the protagonists during the battle against the resurrected Janemba.

After defeating the evil antagonist, Goku and Vegeta of our universe are battling Fu, the mad scientist of the Dark Demon Dimension, and have merged into Vegito.

Twitter user Sprite Yena shared this impressive drawing of Gogeta’s transformation into Super Saiyan 5 that you definitely shouldn’t miss! We leave it, as always, at the bottom of this news! If you like fan art, we recommend you take a look at Goku Ultra Instinct becomes a 1 to 1 painting thanks to a fan! For all collectors, in this splendid figure Goku Ultra Instinct unleashes against Molo.

What do you think of this version of Gogeta? Would you like to see him in the canonical Dragon Ball series? Let us know in the comments!