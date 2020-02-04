Dragon Ball: God of War's Art Director dedicates an epic 3D illustration to Darbula

Share it:

The epic of Dragon Ball it is a work within everyone's reach, a legendary series that has helped to form the artistic vein of thousands of designers around the world. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the Art Director of God of War wanted to pay homage to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece with an extraordinary graphic representation.

The taste for the macabre and the passion for monstrous creatures have pushed Rafael Grassetti, well-known artistic director at the Sony Santa Monica Studio, to dedicate a 3D illustration a Dabura, the King of the demonic world subdued by Babidi in his mad plan to awaken Majin Buu. Moreover, the latter character had already been the subject of a previous work by the artist together with Cell.

In any case, the three-dimensional sculpture in question, which you can admire in all its splendor at the bottom of the news, portrays the King of demons in a key that we could define "humanized", as it attempted to push you on a strong realism. The three-dimensional representation has met with considerable success in the dedicated Reddit community, with numerous enthusiastic comments on the work of the well-known Art Director of God of War. But speaking of illustrations, what do you think of this mash-up between Goku and Iron Man?

