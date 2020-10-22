Dragon Ball Full Color at the end, volume 6 of the Buu Saga is coming

More than two years after the first published volume, Dragon Ball Full Color is coming to an end. As announced by Edizioni Star Comics, volume 6 of the Majin Buu Saga will close the journey of Goku and the Z Warriors.

In 2018 Edizioni Star Comics brought Dragon Ball Full Color, a fantastic one, to Italian soil full color edition of the masterpiece of the master Toriyama. Originally launched by the Japanese publishing house Shueisha, this work has been divided into sagas and over the course of these two years has given us a total of 31 volumes. The 32nd, Dragon Ball Full Color The Majin Buu Saga – 6, will mark the end of Goku’s adventure.

As announced on the official website of Edizioni Star Comics, this new volume will mark the epilogue of Dragon Ball Z. “It will not be easy for readers of the extraordinary universe created by Akira Toriyama to conclude the reading of The Saga of Majin Buu n.6, the last volume of the fabulous Dragon Ball Full Color. But you know, all the publications come to an end , sooner or later”.

In the final volume of Majin Buu’s Saga, that will be available starting October 28th, Goku and Vegeta will merge using the Potara. Having become the mighty Vegetto, they will have to face the scariest enemy they have ever faced. Dragon Ball Full Color has retraced, strictly in color, Goku’s adventure, from when he was a child to defender of the Earth. To pay homage to the protagonists’ journey, a controversial Dragon Ball figurine was presented. If you think that Goku is the strongest character in the franchise you are very wrong; in Dragon Ball Multiverse, Bra is the most powerful of the Saiyans.