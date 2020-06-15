Dragon Ball: from prince to princess, a fan imagines female Trunks

Share it:

The introduction of Trunks into the epic of Dragon Ball he had to turn the cards on the table again at the end of Freeza's Saga, proposing within the narrative a character capable of transforming himself into what had been called the "Legendary Super Saiyan".

The flashy blue-haired hero, which was rather unusual for a pure-bred saiyan, made his entrance permanently eliminating Freeza's threat, survived the fight with Goku and the same explosion as Planet Namec. Soon, moreover, the mysterious character revealed to the protagonist his identity, as well as his origins as son of Vegeta and Bulma. In any case, his appearance was fundamental to the Z warriors to adequately prepare for the looming threat of the androids, although his journey through time altered the space-dimensional balance between the two different destinies of the Earth.

To date, Trunks is one of the most popular characters in the franchise, to the point that some fans find him a perfect hero to take control of the Dragon Ball legacy. In his honor, a fan, a certain BlackScape, he imagined the iconic inverted sex saiyanor rather feminine. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, gives the character a new kind of perspective. And you, however, what do you think of this artistic representation, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below but not before having a look at this fan-art that portrays Trunks with Ultra Instinct.