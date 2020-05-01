Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Freeza and Vegeta team up to destroy the coronavirus permanently

May 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
That of Dragon Ball it's a franchise that has become so recognizable that even their original voice actors are unanimously recognized as icons. In this difficult period of quarantine, many celebrities from all over the world are looking for ways to contribute and help people through charity campaigns.

Among the people in Japan who are doing the most to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus we find the voice actors of Freeza and Vegeta. The videos at the bottom of the news are quite hilarious since the voice actors (and a famous Japanese comedian) represent a perfect Dragon Ball-style clash.

Ryusei Nakao (Freeza) lends his iconic voice to the comedian Masatake Yamamoto disguised for the occasion. You don't even need to be able to speak Japanese to understand that Freeza is threatening to destroy coronavirus in a thousand pieces. Ryo Horikawa (Vegeta) instead, lends his voice to a cosplay of his character. "You are pathetic virus, I will destroy you! "he says, before throwing a powerful Final Flash.

If the historical voice of Goku, Masako Nozawa were to join the choir, what would you make her scream? Here is a list of the 5 most used techniques by Goku to choose from. What do you think are the best 10 fighting techniques in Dragon Ball?

