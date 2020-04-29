Dragon Ball: Final Fantasy Cloud winks at one of the Z Warriors

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the remake of Final Fantasy 7, the fans of the brand have plunged back into the world of Midgard, exploring its renewed settings and enjoying the game's narrative sector for the second time. However, the original title shares a curious parallelism with Akira Toriyama's work, Dragon Ball.

As you know, if you are familiar with the title of SquareEnix, the protagonist of the seventh fantasy is Cloud Strife, whose character design shares more than a few similarities with Gohan's character.

When Final Fantasy 7 landed on the historic Playstation, the appearance of Cloud was relatively simple, in line with the computing power of the console and in general of the videogame panorama of the time. However, this did not prevent the artists from paying homage to the young saiyan, who in the Cell saga had become one of the leading characters of the Z Warriors.

As Twitter user Feralyorha notes, who posted a rather eloquent comparative image, the original Cloud model has several aesthetic analogies, in clothing and hair, with Gohan in Super Saiyan version.

Final Fantasy 7 proved to be an excellent reworking of the original, receiving unanimous appreciation from international critics. On Everyeye, of course, you will find the Final Fantasy 7 review.

Have you ever noticed this correspondence between the two characters? Tell us with a comment below!

From Dragon Ball Z to ONE PIECE: what if Vegeta had Ener's powers? The Dragon Ball author illustrated the entire life cycle of the Saiyans.