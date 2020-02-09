Dragon Ball FighterZ: World Tour Finals commented in Italian by SchiacciSempre

Share it:

One of the most anticipated events by fans of Dragon Ball FighterZ is finally about to begin: today 8 and tomorrow 9 February the 2019/2020 World Tour Finals will take place at the Pavillon Baltard near Paris, which will decide the winner of Season 2.

Those who have the opportunity to participate in the event will find a Dragon Ball themed village with different activities, entertainment, shops and many surprises. In addition, the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be aired on Sunday before the start of the final tournament. All the others will be able to enjoy the competition comfortably from home in streaming: in this regard, we are happy to let you know that the final stages of the tournament will be commented in Italian by Gioseph The Gamer and by SchiacciSempre, the latter a face perfectly known to all fighting fans who follow us on the Everyeye Twitch channel.

The start of the final stages of the tournament is scheduled for 3:00 pm on February 9th, the time from which the live broadcast on the Twitch channel of Red Bull Italia will begin with the comment of SchiacciSempre. For the uninitiated, the 16 strongest players chosen in this way will compete during the final: 12 selected on the basis of the official world rankings, 3 dedicated to the winners of specific offline events and 1 reserved for the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier that will take place today February 8. The finals will follow structure of Round Robin, with four groups of four players called to challenge each other against all.