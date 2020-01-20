Dragon Ball FighterZ will welcome Goku Ultra Instinct as a DLC character

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From a very young age, Goku has always tried to strengthen himself and face new enemies. Over the years, he has managed to exceed his limits again and again, until he reaches levels inaccessible to the rest of mortals. Its transformation Ultra Instinct Dragon Ball Super is not new in video games, but it will debut in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the popular fighting game developed by Arc System Works.

As usual, V-Jump magazine has been responsible for confirming the development of this new character (via Gematsu). Of course, we will still have to wait a little longer to know all the details about it. Bandai Namco plans to unveil new information during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals 2019-2020, which will be held on February 8 and 9 in Paris.

Broly, one of the latest additions

This two-dimensional wrestling title, which has toured competitive circuits since its announcement, also has expanded with new fighters. It has been done in a format of seasons, so the playable characters that have been added over these years have been marketed both within the countries and separately. One of the last to demonstrate its strength was the new version of Broly that we could see in the film of the same name.

Dragon Ball FighterZ went on sale in January 2018 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Later, Bandai Namco decided to publish a conversion for Nintendo Switch. Although both this game and Xenoverse 2 – the previous videogame of the saga – are available in the Kyoto hybrid, it is not in the company's plans to move Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot to the platform of Mario's . The latter, an open-world RPG, has just been put up for sale on all other major platforms.

Source | Gematsu