Dragon Ball FighterZ: when will we discover the next DLC of Pass 3?

The arrival of Goku Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball FighterZ has aroused great interest in fans, especially in consideration of the fact that the Arc System Works fighting game is destined to further expand with the arrival of the next DLC of the FighterZ Pass 3: what surprises there await in the future?

After familiarizing yourself with the pattern of attacks and with the skills of Ultra Instinct Goku, Dragon Ball FighterZ fans are wondering which way Japanese developers will take to further expand the already huge playful and content perimeter of the work.

The fighting game set in the manga and anime universe of Akira Toriyama he will certainly be among the protagonists of the various events scheduled for this summer by the top management of Bandai Namco, especially as regards the digital shows connected to the program schedule of the Summer Game Fest to be held from here to the end of August.

The cancellation of the FighterZ, Tekken and SoulCalibur tournaments as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic, on the other hand, highlights the moment of uncertainty that the entire digital entertainment industry is experiencing (and not only), with a review of the commercial strategies that inevitably also affects communication.

In addition to the official digital events in which Bandai Namco will participate, journalists of the monthly could open a window on the future of Dragon Ball FighterZ V-Jump, perhaps hosting on the pages of the next issue of the magazine a special dedicated, in fact, to Season Pass 3 DLC. And you, what surprises would you like to receive from Arc System Works? But above all: which wrestlers, between Dragon Ball heroes and villains, dream of seeing you land in roster of FighterZ? Let us know with a comment.