Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Master Roshi coming: trailer for the new fighter!

The universe of Dragon Ball FighterZ continues to expand, thanks to post-launch support that has included a growing number of characters born from Akira Toriyama's pencils in the roster.

The historian mangaka creator of the adventures of Goku and his companions, over the years he has shaped a large number of icons from the manga and anime world. To pay homage to the long history of the Dragon Ball franchise, the fighting game of Bandai Namco proposed several DLC aimed at introducing additional fighters in-game. After the recent entry of Goku Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball FighterZ, it is now time to return to the origins of the brand, with the introduction in the game of none other than the Master Roshi!

Also known in Italy as Genius of the Turtles, the name assigned to him in the anime adaptation, the fighter is ready to make his entry into the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster. The announcement was officially shared during a live stream broadcast by Bandai Namco on Sunday, August 16. Directly at the opening of this news, you can view the first trailer dedicated to the next fighter DLC of the Season 3 of the fighting game.

Master Roshi will be presented again during the month of September, in a dedicated event that will offer an in-depth look at the characteristics of the character and his fighting style.