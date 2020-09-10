Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Master Roshi coming: release date and gameplay

Players engaged in frantic fights in Dragon Ball FighterZ they can prepare to welcome a new fighter to the ranks of the fighting game roster.

The signed creation Arc System Works is preparing to see the number of fighters available in-game expanded, thanks to the publication of a new one DLC. As part of the Season 3, Master Roshi is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, as anticipated by the software house during the month of August. Well, the wait to be able to test the powers of the Genius of the Turtles it won’t be long at all!

The Japanese magazine reveals it, now a habitual practice V-Jump, which from its pages communicates the debut date of the new additional fighter. the mentor of the very young Goku will take the next field Friday 18 September. Players who have purchased the Season Pass of Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 3 will be able to access it starting from Wednesday 16 September. In communicating the news, the editorial staff of V-Jump has also made available a new extract of gameplay dedicated to the character: you can view it at the opening of this news.

For a further look at the new entry, you can count on several screenshots of Master Roshi in Dragon Ball FighterZ, which offer a taste of the techniques available to the martial arts expert.