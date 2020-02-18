Dragon Ball FighterZ: revealed Kefla's moves and the news of Training Mode

Share it:

Bandai Namco Entertainment has provided quite a lot of new information on the main new features coming for Dragon Ball FighterZ, successful fighting game developed by Arc System Works.

To begin with, he unveiled the moves that Kefla, the wrestler who will open Dragon Ball FighterZ Season Pass 3 on February 28th. The strongest Saiyan woman ever will have two Special Attacks (Fast Cannon Ball is Gigantic Breaker), the Super Special Attack Gigantic Ray (launches Ki's shocks in midair) and the meteor attack Gigantic Boost. Season Pass holders will be able to start using Kefla two days in advance than all the other players, that is, starting from February 26th.

The Japanese company also took the opportunity to remind us of the arrival of the new Z Assist Select feature, which will allow players to select one Attack Assist from the three available for each fighter, and the Limit Break Super Power, which will provide a powerful boost to the attacks of the last surviving team fighter, to allow players to reverse the outcome of the clash. They are also provided news for training mode: Game characters will appear on the battlefield to teach players how to fight, providing valuable advice. In addition, goals will be added that will provide rewards if they are successfully completed.

Bandai Namco has not revealed the debut date of these news, but it is very likely that we will have to wait for the end of the month and the launch of the third season of the contents. Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Dragon Ball FighterZ will be part of the EVO 2020 line-up.