Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3: the new video shows Goku Ultra Instinct and reveals Kefla

The developers of Arc System Works package a new video of Dragon Ball FighterZ dedicated to Goku Ultra Instinct and Kefla, two of the protagonists who will characterize Season 3 of the Bandai Namco fighting game.

The trailer featuring the third season of DLC Dragon Ball FighterZ confirms the addition of five new protagonists, including the previously announced Goku in Ultra Instinct version and the newly revealed Kefla of Dragon Ball Super.

This is confirmed by the advances coming from the Japanese portal of V-Jump, with the invitation to all fans of the game to pay particular attention to the finals of the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour to receive the important news of the arrival of the next season of additional content.

The movie sets for the February 28, 2020 the arrival of Kefla, while as regards Goku in Ultra Instinct version it will be necessary to wait until spring, both on PC and on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. What do you think of the new fighters destined to land on the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighter roster? Let us know with a comment after admiring the new trailer that offers us a taste of the their skills.