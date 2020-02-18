Dragon Ball FighterZ: Omega Shenron arrives from DB GT?

Share it:

The upcoming arrival of Season 3 and Pass 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ has once again rekindled the enthusiasm on the fighting game of Bandai Namco and Arc System Works, and fans wonder who the fighters will be added to the video game along with the new content.

As usual a clue has come from data miner, who managed to analyze the game code in search of preview information, and found a line of dialogue that seems to have suggested something.

The speech in question would be the following: "Hey, isn't it that you could hit me here later too? This shoulder problem is killing me". It is a reference to the clash between Omega Shenron is Gogeta in Dragon Ball GT. For having entered such a sentence, it is plausible that one of the next playable characters in the fighting game is really Omega Shenron.

But we are not satisfied with gods leak and of the "hearsay", for which we have decided to deepen the topic in the new video that we offer you today, and which you can find as usual at the top of the news, besides obviously on our YouTube channel to which we recommend you subscribe.

In short, who will be the next Dragon Ball FighterZ fighter? Let's try to talk about it together!