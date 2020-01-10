Dragon Ball FighterZ: new details on the World Tour Finals 2019/2020

Share it:

After Spain and Japan, the Pavillon Baltard near Paris will bring together the best 16 Dragon Ball FighterZ players for the 2019/2020 World Tour Finals on 8 and 9 February to decide the winner of Season 2.

One of the finalists will be directly qualified through the Last Chance Qualifier to be held on February 8. Up to 256 players can register for this last opportunity by going to this address. The event will also host a Dragon Ball themed village with different activities, entertainment, shops and many surprises. In addition, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film will be aired on Sunday before the start of the final tournament. Tickets to participate in the activities can be found at this address: the subscription for both days costs 20 euros, while entry for Sunday 9 is proposed for 15 euros.

We take this opportunity to remind you that Dragon Ball FighterZ is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.