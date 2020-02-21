Dragon Ball FighterZ: Kefla takes on Goku, Freeza and Vegeta in the new gameplay video

Share it:

DBS Kefla is preparing to land on the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster and shows his skills in the new video gameplay dedicated to Season 3 of the Bandai Namco fighting game.

The new fighter that will be added to the already large catalog of heroes developed by Arc System Works will boast a rich range of skills and moves, thanks to which we will be able to give the powerful even a hard time Goku SSGSS, Freezer is Vegeta SSGSS immortalized in the new game movie.

Together with Kefla, Dragon Ball FighterZ fans who purchase Season Pass 3 will also be able to unlock Goku Ultra Instinct and several other wrestlers, one of which could be Omega Shenron from DB GT judging by the latest leaks from the network.

The next season of additional FighterZ content will open on February 28th with the arrival of Kefla on the roster of title fighters on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The next character unlockable by Season Pass 3 buyers, namely Goku Ultra Instinct, will be available in the spring. To all fans of the Bandai Namco title set in the Dragon Ball universe, we finally recommend to admire the trailer on Season 3 and the new FighterZ Pass.