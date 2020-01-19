Dragon Ball FighterZ: first image of Goku Ultra Instinct

Share it:

As we learned just a few days ago we learned that the final transformation of Goku, Ultra Instinct, would be the next downloadable character to make an appearance in Dragon Ball FighterZ, after doing it also in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Today we can see how it will look in the very popular game of Arc System Works thanks to a scan that already looks totally spectacular that has shared on Twitter Mr Kaytos.

It was V-Jump magazine that advanced the presence of Goku Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball FighterZ, although we are still far from having a specific date. The next appointment to keep in mind is the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals, which will take place in Paris on February 8 and 9, being during that weekend when details of this character are given.

A great unexpected success for ASW

The last character to arrive was Broly, from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, last December. He was already the sixth character of the second Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass FighterZ, which also included Jiren, Videl, Goku GT, Janemba and Gogeta SSGSS. This model seems to have imposed itself on the genre, since it is the line that other successful fighting games have also followed, such as Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros Ultimate or Street Fighter V.

However, Dragon Ball FighterZ has been one of the best unemployed in this generation, having exceeded even the expectations of Bandai Namco and the studio itself, as confessed by its producer, Tomoko Hiroki. Hiroki said that due to the popularity of the characters they wanted to make it more accessible than other franchise titles such as Blazblue or Guilty Gear.

In fact, Dragon Ball FighterZ established itself as the most popular game in the past. EVO 2019, in which our compatriot Shanks made a very worthy top 8.