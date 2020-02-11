Entertainment

Dragon Ball FighterZ could incorporate the final villain of Dragon Ball GT

February 11, 2020
Yesterday the third season of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco's excellent fighting game for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. However, we still don't know all the characters that will be incorporated into the main cast this season. According to a rumor, the final villain of Dragon Ball GT could be one of them. Indeed, we speak of the most powerful Dark Dragon of all: Omega Shenron.

According to the information, the DLC would arrive at the end of this year 2020. In any case, the filtering comes from an audio file extracted from data found in the game. And according to this data, this would only be one of the three unconfirmed characters that would also arrive this new season.

On the other hand, it is also true that the audio file has been present in the game for a long time, although it has been discovered now. Therefore, it is also not ruled out that Bandai Namco's plans could have changed. However, the fact that the GT door has been opened with the boy version of Goku suggests that it is not so far-fetched.

In any case, we already know the first two characters of Season 3. First will come Kefla from Dragon Ball Super, which will be released later this month in all versions. Subsequently, the Ultra Instinct version of Goku will arrive, which will land in the game sometime next spring. Still to be determined.

Anyway, the most notable change will be related to the new Z Assist mechanics. A novelty that will allow us to choose between three types of assistance attack in the character selector. In other words, if the competitive one was no longer complex enough, now the combinations will be much wider. We will see what the community is capable of.

Sources: Wccftech / Twitter

