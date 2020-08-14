Dragon Ball FighterZ, appointment at August 16: news coming soon!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the debut of Goku Ultra Instinct in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the news for the fighting game are not yet finished: further announcements are in fact in the pipeline.

To confirm it is Bandai Namco, which invites players to follow the event Dragon Ball FighterZ Show, a special appointment scheduled for the weekend. Specifically, the live stream will see the presentation of a wide selection of Announcements arriving in the course of 2020. The latter will involve the competitive sphere of Dragon Ball FighterZ, but not only. Bandai Namco also confirms updates related to future game updates and, above all, a trailer exclusive. The broadcast of the Dragon Ball FighterZ Show is set for Sunday 16 August, at 20:00 of the Italian time zone.

At this time, no further clues have been offered as to what might be expected from the event, but it seems reasonable to expect new information on the DLC fighters of Season 3 of Dragon Ball FighterZ. In particular, the publication of the new mysterious trailer could represent an opportunity to learn the identity of the next entry in the fighting game roster. In any case, all that remains is to wait a few more days: in the meantime, on the pages of Everyeye you will find our wishes related to 10 fighters that we would like as DLC in Dragon Ball FighterZ.