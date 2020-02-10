Entertainment

Dragon Ball FighterZ announces its third season of content

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

At the end of this month a new season of content will start for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Arc System Works fighting video game released in January 2018 and is currently in its third season.

Starting February 28, players can start using Kefla in the game. This fusion of the warriors Caulifla and Kal appeared in Dragon Ball Super will debut for the first time in a fighting game.

This new addition will not be alone, because it is time for the nth version of Goku to come into play. Obviously it is Ultra Instinct, the powerful incarnation of the main character that makes a curious display of his superhuman abilities in the trailer of the new season.

The inclusion of new fighters is not all that should matter to players in the face of the new season, because there is also a change in the playable aspect that can radically change the way in which the fighting evolves at the highest competitive levels .

READ:  Fast & Furious 9 already has a date for its first trailer

Soon a new mechanic called Z Assist will be incorporated that will allow us to choose between three types of assistance attack in the character selector. With this, the developers intend to open the doors to new combos and new ways of fighting, as well as to avoid the selection of certain characters that are chosen solely by the possibilities of their assistance attacks.

Bandai Namco has been sharing information about this novelty and they say that it will change for good the competitive scene of the game, which enjoys a great state of health and a strong legion of followers.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.