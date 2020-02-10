Dragon Ball FighterZ announces its third season of content

Share it:

At the end of this month a new season of content will start for Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Arc System Works fighting video game released in January 2018 and is currently in its third season.

Starting February 28, players can start using Kefla in the game. This fusion of the warriors Caulifla and Kal appeared in Dragon Ball Super will debut for the first time in a fighting game.

This new addition will not be alone, because it is time for the nth version of Goku to come into play. Obviously it is Ultra Instinct, the powerful incarnation of the main character that makes a curious display of his superhuman abilities in the trailer of the new season.

The inclusion of new fighters is not all that should matter to players in the face of the new season, because there is also a change in the playable aspect that can radically change the way in which the fighting evolves at the highest competitive levels .

"Z Assist Select" is one example of new features & adjustments coming to #DBFZ. We're also making adjustments that prevent one sided games and a specific feature that gives users a chance even with one character left! Https: //t.co/fotNCp3pkz #DBFZWT pic.twitter.com/Az9zZtOyxX – BANDAI NAMCO ESPORTS (@BNEesports) February 8, 2020

Soon a new mechanic called Z Assist will be incorporated that will allow us to choose between three types of assistance attack in the character selector. With this, the developers intend to open the doors to new combos and new ways of fighting, as well as to avoid the selection of certain characters that are chosen solely by the possibilities of their assistance attacks.

Bandai Namco has been sharing information about this novelty and they say that it will change for good the competitive scene of the game, which enjoys a great state of health and a strong legion of followers.