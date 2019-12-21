Dragon Ball FighterZ: announced dates and times of the 2019/2020 World Tour Finals

Share it:

The high spheres of Bandai Namco and the organizers of the main eSport tournament of Dragon Ball FighterZ finally announce the dates and times of the 2019/2020 World Tour Finals.

The most important event of the competitive scene of the 2D fighting game of Arc System Works will be held at the famous Pavillon Baltard in Paris in the two days of challenges that will take place between 8 and 9 February 2020.

The event, as we can easily guess, will be broadcast in full on the Twitch channels of Bandai Namco and the authors of Dragon Ball FighterZ: for those who want to snatch a pass to access the finals and dream of occupying one of the 16 places provided for pro players who will contend for the scepter of the world's best DBFZ player, registrations will officially open on December 26 to 11 p.m. Italian.

The grid of the finalists of the World Tour Finals will include the 15 players who will stand out during the qualifying tournaments, plus one assigned via Last Chance Qualifier. Waiting to know the names of the Dragon Ball FighterZ champions who will gain access to the Paris finals, we leave you with the After Movie video packaged by the casters of the recent Japan Saga Event.