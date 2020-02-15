Dragon Ball FighterZ: a leak reveals the next fighter, is part of the GT series

Share it:

With the announcement of Season 3 and the new Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3, the curiosity of the players of the Arc System Works fighting game who want to discover the identity of the next additional fighters is growing more and more.

However it seems that i DataMiner have already managed to understand some information about what could be the next character who will expand the already rich roster of the game. Unlike what usually happens, between the game files no direct references or unfinished polygonal models were found, but very particular lines of dialogue.

The dialogue we are talking about is the following:

"Hey, isn't it that you might hit me here afterwards too? This shoulder problem is killing me."

As you may have already guessed, it is a clear reference to the clash between Omega Shenron is Gogeta in Dragon Ball GT. This means that among the next playable characters in the two-dimensional fighting game there could also be the mighty white colored dragon.

Waiting to find out if this information is reliable or not, we remind you that among the next characters arriving in Dragon Ball FighterZ we find Goku Ultra Instinct and Kefla.