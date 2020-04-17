Dragon Ball: fans vote for Vegeta's best transformation

Share it:

Akira Toriyama will not particularly appreciate it, but Vegeta's remains undoubtedly one of the most important figures in the entire saga of Dragon Ball. During the course of the adventure, the prince of the Saiyans has evolved several times, but what it has been its best form ever? Let's find out the answers from the fans of the series together.

At the bottom you can take a look at the post of Twitter user Alex Mason, and some of the most subscribed answers by fans. Among the most appreciated, the shape of Super Vegeta – also known as Super Saiyan 1.5 or Super Saiyan of the second stage – the form unlocked during the clash with Cell, while there are many supporters of the transformation into Super Saiyan God shown during the movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Among the others, two of the least used and most loved forms by fans of the saga, namely those of Majin Vegeta he was born in Super Saiyan Blue Shinka (or enhanced).

In total, between canonical and non-canonical works, Vegeta boasts a total superior to 20 transformations, about ten less than those staged by rival Goku. Among the many, however, Vegeta seems to prefer those of the first level Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue.

And what do you think of it? What are your three favorites? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!