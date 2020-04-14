Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Easter continues with sexy Bunny Bulma

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Easter is classically associated with chocolate eggs and often also with Easter bunnies. And what could be better than combining this tradition with the world of anime and manga? In recent days, many fans of Dragon Ball they are in fact launching in the realization of Bulma cosplay bunny version.

That Bulma still very young which appeared in the opening volumes of Dragon Ball, when the protagonists were still struggling with the first search for the Dragon Balls, is one of the versions most loved by male fans for obvious reasons. After the Zarli Win Bulma cosplay, we present the Sinnocent Cosplay one that you can see below.

The girl decided to make a Bulma bunny in the most faithful way possible, not failing to highlight its shapes thanks to the chosen pose. For the rest it is the classic Bulma bunny dress, with black ears on blue hair that go down to the back, black bodice and blue stockings. Always dedicated to Bulma we find a fan art that shows us what the girl would be like in the world of ONE PIECE, Naruto and others.

Dragon Ball is an Akira Toriyama manga, published 1984 and 1995. With 42 volumes, Goku's story has been such a success as to oblige the production of a midquel, entitled Dragon Ball Super and still going on in manga format.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

