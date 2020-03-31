Dragon Ball: do you remember this character from the 22nd Tenkaichi Tournament?

Share it:

Every month Toyotaro creates a special illustration, accompanied by a short personal comment, to be published on the official website of Dragon Ball. So far the artist has indulged himself by drawing an endless series of characters from the series, and for the month of March he has chosen to fish out a particular character from the 22nd Tenkaichi Tournament

It is the anthropomorphic alligator who lost to Crillin during the foreplay of the 22nd Tenkaichi Tournament. Only the most careful readers of Toriyama's work will remember his first and last appearance, or within chapter 115.

The clash between him and Crillin ended with a simple blow from the latter, who eliminated his opponent without any effort. Toyotaro commented on the nostalgic representation in the following words:

"The Crocodile who lost to Crillin in the preliminaries of the 22nd Tenkaichi Tournament. Right now it looks like a crocodile is making headlines, so here's a contestant who doesn't even have a name, and who appeared in a single volume 10 cartoon for then be eliminated in the preliminary round … I hope he is still alive and well! "

Toyotaro's homage was born to ride the wave of a phenomenon who is investing the internet these days in Japan, concerning a digital comic about a crocodile that has had the last 100 days of life, by Yūki Kikuchi.

Did you remember this character?

