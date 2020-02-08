Entertainment

Dragon Ball: do you like Goku's suit? Toriyama reveals how she was born

February 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Dragon Ball it is an imposing work, the result of Akira Toriyama's experiences and life. Indeed, sensei was heavily influenced by Kazuhiko Torishima, the editor who discovered it in the days of Dr. Slump. Still, there are many other curiosities about the work that are worthy of an honorable mention.

We will probably, if not surely, hear about it for a long time Dragon Ball, also in light of the recent financial data of TOEI Animation which confirm the importance of the franchise for the coffers of the Japanese giant. In any case, the imagery of the work is characterized by a profound cultural tradition, thanks above all to the attention paid to details by Toriyama himself.

In particular, the color of the famous Goku suit, the so-called "dogi", comes from a particular flower. In this case, during the anime's transmission, the sensei strongly asked the team that the suit was "yamabuki iro", literally "color of the mountain breath". This particular color is typical of Japan, and takes its name from a rose bush -yamabuki, in fact- which varies from shades of yellow to orange.

And did you know this particular and interesting reference about Goku's iconic martial arts suit? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below. But speaking of the franchise, have you seen Toyotaro's latest drawing that teases that cinematic flop of Dragon Ball Evolution?

