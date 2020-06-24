Dragon Ball: did you know that the author created an original manga for environmental problems?

Share it:

Although Akira Toriyama was already famous in the days of Dr. Slump, he was with Dragon Ball that the author gained unparalleled popularity. With the responsibility of millions of young readers growing among its pages, sensei was asked to participate in outreach projects, only a few of which actually went through.

In 2008, in fact, a non-profit organization asked Toriyama for a help to support rural realities about nature conservation. The author, already sensitive to the issues related to the natural sphere, so much so that he took a cue for Goku's house from a truly existing place, decided to consent and dedicate a couple of original pages for this project. Initially, he was asked to "draw only a few tables thinking about 2030", but Toriyama went far beyond the organization's expectations.

He therefore he designed an entire 24-page manga dedicated to children to help them understand some of the environmental problems. Entitled "The Delightful Island of U-sama", the original manga debuted in a children's magazine in Aichi Prefecture, the place where sensei himself was born and still lives.

A particularly interesting initiative in which he created characters that were subsequently borrowed – albeit with the appropriate modifications – even in Dragon Ball Super. You can take a closer look at the short comic at the bottom of the news and in the thread's comments.