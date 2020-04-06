Dragon Ball: Did Toriyama want to make Gohan the new protagonist?

Share it:

Serializing a work weekly requires each author to make decisions and change them in the course of work, despite the desire to make a change in the narrative. During the writing of the manga, in fact, Toriyama had planned for Dragon Ball a gradual change of protagonist.

On the occasion of Akira Toriyama's 65th birthday, the portal Dragon Ball Super France he fully translated an interview with sensei dating back to 1995. Although the work is largely improvised, the highlights of the story have been carefully prepared, also thanks to the help of a comfortable work table.

However, on the occasion of this interview, Toriyama told some interesting anecdotes about the creation of Dragon Ball, as well as some curiosities about the characters. In particular, he focused on the character of Gohan and its future following the events of the saga of Freeza. With the narrative arc of the androids, but especially with the Cell saga, the sensei had predicted that Gohan replaced the father in the reins of the story, which motivated him to make him the true protagonist against the deadly antagonist. However, the move failed to fully satisfy him, as the saiyan "did not prove suitable for the role"unlike Goku.

