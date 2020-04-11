Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer and many other protagonists of the Six Fan Arts Challenge

Share it:

Besides this cosplay of a Dragon Ball character, the series born from the mind of Akira Toriyama it was among the most represented works in the new initiative that depopulated on Twitter, we refer to the Six Fan Arts Challenge.

Due to the Coronavirus emergency and quarantine, many have decided to create challenges and initiatives to pass the time. Among these we point out the Six Fan Arts Challenge, which asks the numerous Twitter users to draw, using their own style, six different characters from comics or TV series. To master it are works such as Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia, real giants of the Japanese entertainment industry. Following the hashtag, fans will then be able to see different fan art dedicated to protagonists of the most famous works. At the bottom of the news you can find some of the most successful tweets.

The crossovers and designs dedicated to Sayian are countless, in recent days we had reported the protagonist of Dragon Ball in DC comic version, or a fan art that re-imagined Goku and the others as Japanese salarymen, these are just the most recent examples of the works of the fans inspired by the franchise created by Akira Toriyama, a sign of the great impact that Dragon Ball has had among fans of Made in Japan animation.