Dragon Ball conquers the NFL, the player L.J. Collier: "My favorite anime"

A few days ago, Crunchyroll shared an interesting interview with Lawrence Collier Jr, young militant American football player Seattle Seahawks. The boy talked about his favorite anime, his heroes, his popularity in anime in the NFL and all the series he is currently following with his teammates.

Collier began by talking about his love for Dragon Ball and Naruto, also revealing that he has several gadgets including t-shirts and personalized footwear. Asked about his team's relationship with anime, he said: "Some of my companions are really passionate. Some time ago I was watching Fullmetal Alchemist and one of the guys forced me to see Attack on Titan, ONE PIECE and Death Note! My favorites are definitely Dragon Ball, Naruto and Fairy Tail. Now I'm catching up on the fourth season of My Hero Academia, it's amazing how they manage to convey so many emotions to you".

As for the series, the protagonist and the favorite villain, Collier replied: "If I have to choose one I say Dragon Ball Z. It all started from there. Every clash and every transformation is incredible, it's truly one of my absolute favorites. As for the protagonist there are many .. Goku, Luffy, Naruto .. in the end I think I have to say Deku though, its evolution is extraordinary. As for the villain I would say one between Orochimaru and Kaguya Otsutsuki".

Finally, the player spoke to all the people who are thinking of starting to discover the world of anime: "Don't say no without trying to see them first. Choose one and give it at least 10 episodes, in order to get to know the protagonist and his friends well. You will understand why so many people love them. My Hero Academia has many epic battles, while Naruto has an incredible story. It's serious stuff! It's amazing that people don't realize it!".

And what do you say? Happy with the success of this media? Let us know with a comment! Still on the Dragon Ball theme, we suggest you take a look at our Top 5 of the best moments related to the anime and the special video by Gianluca Iacono dedicated to Paolo Torrisi, the historical voice of Goku.