Dragon Ball: Chichi returns to the time of Tenkaichi with this cosplay

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Before becoming a mother, Chichi was a warrior. We have known her in Dragon Ball since the early stages when she met Goku fortuitously and got a marriage promise from the boy, unaware of the meaning. Growing up, she continued to train until she met her future husband again during the 23rd Tenkaichi tournament.

The girl showed up to the clash with Goku with a long blue Chinese-inspired dress and that showed the legs. Although in the anime and manga of Dragon Ball the girl wore pants that showed no hints of skin, in different action figures and models of the franchise she was portrayed with only the long blue dress.

It was from this basis that a Chichi cosplay of the model Slayrizz that you can see below. Based on the model in question, the cosplayer wears only the blue dress with red embroidery, which highlights the girl's legs ending in showy red heels. Do you prefer the original version of Who who or the one based on the Dragon Ball figurine created by Bandai?

In other cosplay, Chichi has worn the role of Goku while Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has revealed that the girl continues to fight far from the scenes.

