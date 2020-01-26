Entertainment

Dragon Ball Chichi becomes a true warrior in this magnificent cosplay

January 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
That of Dragon Ball is a huge franchise in continuous expansion that in the course of its long history has seen the arrival of an innumerable number of highly appreciated characters who have exploded in a myriad of different facets, sometimes foreseeable, in other cases much less.

Indeed, each new narrative arc of the brand brings with it new and fearsome opponents ready to face Goku who go alongside useful allies for our heroes, a constantly expanding cast that can now count on hundreds of faces that fans will never be able to forget. Among the many names that could come to mind, however, Chichi's is certainly one of the most interesting.

At first, in fact, our heroine seemed to have been able to undertake a much more "active" role in the events of the series, to the point that she could almost put herself alongside Goku, but fate can be unpredictable and in the end the arrival of a real family totally changed our girlfriend's plans. What would have happened if Chichi had continued on his way?

We found the answer to this question thanks to the cosplayer @samiryanne, who shared a video on Twitter – which you can watch by scrolling down to the news – in which you can observe a splendid cosplay dedicated to a less family-oriented Chichi and more inclined to action. The work is nothing short of magnificent and, as easily imaginable, has been able to earn the praise of the public.

Wishing you a good vision, we remind you that Star Comics presented the chat and waiting Dragon Ball Collection. In addition, it has recently unfortunately been announced that Brice Armstrong, the historical English narrator of Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 84.

