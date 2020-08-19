Dragon Ball: Chichi as Goku in a Talulahwaifu cosplay

Share it:

Who who was sidelined in Dragon Ball by author Akira Toriyama. In addition to a few mostly comic scenes and sometimes in combat, Goku's wife never had so much space in the work, which already lacked important female characters besides Bulma.

Indeed she is often ignored both in Dragon Ball and by fans in the real world in favor of Bulma and # 18, the other two women to appear in Akira Toriyama's historical manga. Yet every now and then some fans always come to pay homage to Gohan's mother who is still a warrior. We always saw her in Chinese style clothes when she grew up, first with the blue one from the Tenkaichi tournament and then with the yellow and purple one after becoming a mother.

However, some fans have made a drawing of Chi-Chi with Goku's orange jumpsuit which then went viral and in turn inspired several cosplay. One of them is the one we show you today, prepared by Talulahwaifu. The girl created this Chichi cosplay with Goku's clothes but making it much less sensual and more suitable for a fight. Below you can see this realization which consists of Goku's clothes, then blue t-shirt, orange pants, stilvaii and wristbands, worn by Chichi.

