Dragon Ball: Chi-Chi goes adult and sexy with this Fabibi cosplay in armor

The first girl after Bulma to appear in the Dragon Ball manga and anime was the very young Chi-Chi. Compared to the rich city girl who was already a few years older than the protagonist, Chichi was the same age as Goku and unwittingly tore a promise of marriage from the protagonist.

At first Chichi showed up with a pink helmet over which there was a removable ax, a bikini costume transformed into a kind of blue armor. Years later Chi-Chi returned as a beautiful girl but changing clothes, wearing a traditional blue Chinese dress with red details. What would Chichi look like as an adult but with the historic bikini armor?

To bring us possible images of Chichi in this version there were several statuettes and one of these in turn was the inspiration for the cosplayer Fabibi. We have already brought you many Dragon Ball themed cosplay such as Marion and Bulma Briefs increased version. This time he stays in the world of Dragon Ball but bringing us the adult and sexy Chichi cosplay with armor costume.

Below we can see her photo that leaves little room for imagination: helmet, blue cape, shoulder straps and top that covers the breast, pink gloves and boots and finally the blue slip.