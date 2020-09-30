Dragon Ball: check online an old relic on the manga that excites fans

Dragon Ball is intertwined with the world of video games. From the very recent Dragon Ball Kakarot published on current generation consoles, up to the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi saga. But an enthusiast takes us even further back in time through an old magazine.

Twitter user @BadakkuBoru has found it again a real historical relic; a collector’s item regarded as a glorious heirloom by fans of the Akira Toriyama franchise. We are talking about an old issue of V Jump, a Japanese magazine published by Shueisha that deals with manga shonen and video games.

In the number found by the user, presumably dated 1993, the focus was on the imminent Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden 2 release on SNES. The title featured a roster of ten characters, very few compared to modern games, and was set during the Cell Game.

Inside the magazine we can admire wonderful illustrations dedicated to the best moments of the saga, such as the one-handed Kamehamha unsheathed by Gohan Super Saiyan 2. In addition, there are numerous tips on using the special moves of the various protagonists. The issue of V Jump dedicated to Dragon Ball Z: Super Butoden 2 is a nostalgic return to the past.