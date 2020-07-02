Entertainment

Dragon Ball: C-18 plays the role of a splendid samurai in a fascinating figure

July 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
The epic of Dragon Ball, although not shining with many female characters, she still managed to carve out a slice of popularity to those heroines of the franchise who participated in the narration throughout history. Among them, however, there is one character in particular who has enjoyed considerable success in the dedicated community.

We are obviously talking about C-18, the android protagonist of the Saga of Cell and the future wife of Kulilin. Fans, in particular, particularly appreciate the pleasant appearance of the character, as shown by the numerous cosplay dedicated to the iconic cyborg. Precisely because of its popularity, in fact, numerous companies have dedicated scale models to it, the latest of which was made by PD Studio.

The figure in question was made in two different variants, in scale 1: 4 and 1: 6, respectively proposed to the public at the price of 491 and 362 euros. The statuette, therefore, portrays C-18 in the role of A-18or a sensual samurai with a provocative dress. Furthermore, the model is enriched by the presence of an LED capable of illuminating the artistic representation even in the dark. However, it is already possible to pre-order the figures through the official website while supplies last, with the shipment scheduled for next November.

And you, instead, what do you think of this simple statuette dedicated to one of the most appreciated female characters of the Dragon Ball franchise? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

