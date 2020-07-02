Dragon Ball: C-18 plays the role of a splendid samurai in a fascinating figure

Share it:

The epic of Dragon Ball, although not shining with many female characters, she still managed to carve out a slice of popularity to those heroines of the franchise who participated in the narration throughout history. Among them, however, there is one character in particular who has enjoyed considerable success in the dedicated community.

We are obviously talking about C-18, the android protagonist of the Saga of Cell and the future wife of Kulilin. Fans, in particular, particularly appreciate the pleasant appearance of the character, as shown by the numerous cosplay dedicated to the iconic cyborg. Precisely because of its popularity, in fact, numerous companies have dedicated scale models to it, the latest of which was made by PD Studio.

The figure in question was made in two different variants, in scale 1: 4 and 1: 6, respectively proposed to the public at the price of 491 and 362 euros. The statuette, therefore, portrays C-18 in the role of A-18or a sensual samurai with a provocative dress. Furthermore, the model is enriched by the presence of an LED capable of illuminating the artistic representation even in the dark. However, it is already possible to pre-order the figures through the official website while supplies last, with the shipment scheduled for next November.

And you, instead, what do you think of this simple statuette dedicated to one of the most appreciated female characters of the Dragon Ball franchise? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.