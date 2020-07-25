Entertainment

Dragon Ball: C-18 is the protagonist of a splendid Andrasta cosplay

July 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The franchise of Dragon Ball it is not only characterized by sudden battles and power-ups, but also by female characters with a strong charisma that have strongly contributed to the popularity of Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. And which heroine over C-18 deserves a place of honor among fans?

There wife of Kulilinin fact, he is one of the most appreciated characters of the whole imaginary of the work, as proof of the numerous manifestations of creativity that fans dedicate to it occasionally. Above all, the splendid swimsuit cosplay by Andrasta, an American model also known for her personal interpretations of Bulma.

The famous influencer, which boasts over 263 thousand follwer on Instagram, is a pillar of the sector especially with regards to the Dragon Ball franchise. As if that wasn't enough, for fans Andrasta it is the real counterpart of C-18, as his popular cosplay shows. One of them, which we reported at the bottom of the news, portrays the cosplayer in the role of the iconic android, in particular in the role of villain of the dedicated saga.

READ:  Pokémon: the origins of Gyarados rooted in a fascinating proverb

And you, however, what do you think of the opinion of fans, do you agree with the combination between Andrasta and C-18? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below, but not before having had a look at the latest sexy interpretation of Marion edited by Fabibi.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.