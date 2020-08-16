Dragon Ball: Bulma returns young with stunning Kuroimori fan art

Share it:

Dragon Ball has a long history behind it. Although many focus exclusively on the part called Dragon Ball Z, which in the anime shows perhaps some of the most epic scenes of the shonen landscape, in reality we must also remember the first meeting between Goku and Bulma who then gave birth to a immortal adventure.

Putting aside the eternal diatribe between Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, a fan has decided to bring us back to the first scenes of the manga when Bulma was still very young and ventured around the world with Goku, in search of the Dragon Balls. The passionate designer Kuroimori presented on the internet, between Reddit and other social networks, his version of the young Bulma in a fan art which you can see below.

Bulma has her hair tied partly on the left side with a yellow bow, she wears a white T-shirt and has trousers that leave her right leg uncovered. For the rest it is equipped with gloves, glasses, elbow bands and a backrest. The inspiration comes from one of the covers created by Akira Toriyama for the first Dragon Ball sagas. Do you like the way the artist portrayed Bulma?

