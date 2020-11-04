Dragon Ball: Bulma is sexy again in this Sweethunibuni cosplay

Bulma was the co-star of Dragon Ball for a very long time, and we watched her grow over the series. As time passed, the girl adapted to the look of the period and those appropriate for her age from a teenage girl to a mature woman and mother. Never fans will remain fond of the very first Bulma.

Bulma cosplay there have been many and in every version, from the one with military costume to that of Bulma mother. But of course the most loved is that of Bulma rabbit, who appeared briefly but who made a breakthrough for her sensuality, making her one of the most recreated today.

Sophiegamergirl’s Bunny Bulma is one of the last we introduced to you, but today she returns with another cosplayer. Sweethunibunny shared a photo on Twitter, retweeted several times, where we see one sexy Bulma in a bunny version, or rather with the dress that we have seen so many times. Bunny ears on blue hair, red bow and black bodice that ends with classic blue stockings. Do not miss the small pompom on the lower back that simulates the rabbit tail.

What do you think of this Bulma cosplay from Dragon Ball? Let us know by writing a comment in the box below.