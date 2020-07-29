Dragon Ball: Bulma cosplay arrives in Hiyaartist costume

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are so many clothes that Bulma appeared in the manga with Dragon Ball. In his long publication, which lasted over a decade, Akira Toriyama has made his heroine grow and mature, also giving space to the fashions of the time. But sometimes even costumes with which Bulma has never officially appeared in the series become famous.

However, they managed to conquer space in the fandom and, among Dragon Ball fans, it was the dressed in Bulma with a military costume and very short denim shorts. Akira Toriyama drew this version of the girl only once for a chapter cover dating back to the saga of the Red Ribbon.

Although it has never officially appeared in Dragon Ball, this version has generated different dedicated merchandising such as some statuettes and action figures but also cosplay by fans. The cosplayer Hika Artist has created a set of photos and videos in which she is portrayed in this version. Below you can see the two posts with this Bulma cosplayarmed with a rifle and with the dress in question. The girl seems to be able to faithfully replicate the comic book counterpart, if it were not for the tattoo on her left arm.

The Dragon Ball co-star came to life thanks to other fans too: here is Nadyasonika's Bulma and the five versions of Bulma prepared by Hura.