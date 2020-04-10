Entertainment

Dragon Ball: Bulma becomes a Victorian bunny in the latest sexy cosplay

April 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
While many face quarantine with a Dragon Ball marathon, there are also those who do not get knocked down and continue their work or passions in the home environment. Many anime and manga fans are in fact continuing to produce cosplay and to present particular photos.

One of the most popular cosplay in the world of Dragon Ball it is that of Bulma dressed as a bunny, a risque dress that was loaned to her by Oolong on some particular occasions at the beginning of the Akira Toriyama saga. The dress did not show up for the rest of the work but remained naturally in the hearts of the fans. Today the cosplay of Bulma bunny but with a rather particular reinterpretation.

The BulmaBriefsUSA cosplayer who, as can be understood from the username, is particularly dedicated to the character she has decided to bring Bulma in the Victorian world. At the bottom, the Twitter photo shows us the woman with the blue hair typical of Bulma but curled up as it was in the eighteenth century. The rest of the dress consists of a black fabric headdress on which there are rabbit-shaped ears, an always black bodice and two cuffs with lace and hems. In addition, in the left hand, the cosplayer holds one of the Dragon Balls.

A Bulma cosplay certainly exceptional and that is not seen every day. You liked this Dragon Ball world cosplay?

