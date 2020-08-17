Dragon Ball: Bardak reaches Super Saiyan 4 in an epic illustration

Share it:

Throughout the epic of Dragon Ball, several parentheses were reserved for that Saiyan who, until the end, tried to protect his planet from Freeza's ruthless evil. Bardak has renewed himself many times over the course of history, yet his figure still remains cryptic and enigmatic.

The latest evolution of his character was addressed by Dragon Ball Super: Broly who, through a dedicated flashback, reinterpreted the story of Goku's father to deepen his transition from hero to father. The last home movie Toei Animation has slightly changed the personality of Bardak shown years ago in the homonymous film entitled "The origins of the myth", without however distorting the ambiguity of the special OAV"Bardak episode".

The minutes dedicated to him, however, did nothing but increase the desire of fans to continue to see him at work to learn more about that Saiyan who gave his life for his planet and buy time for his son's escape. And it is for this reason, in fact, that fans continue to pay homage to him from time to time in splendid artistic representations, the last of which curated by a certain HomeLandeRrr, who imagined the character in the form of Super Saiyan 4. As you can see yourself from the illustration attached below, the appearance of the well-known hero does not change radically from that of Goku, except for the iconic scar and a decidedly more severe appearance.

