Dragon Ball: Are Senzu Magic Beans Still Useful?

DuringDragon Ball Z, several times Goku and his companions have resorted to the Senzu to survive mortal wounds and put an end to bloody battles. In Dragon Ball Super, however, the magic beans seem to have completely disappeared; are they still useful for plot purposes?

The arrival of Dragon Ball Super has revolutionized some radical and overly abused concepts of the franchise. Think for example of the less intensive use of the Dragon Balls, with which you can bring any character back to life, or of the Senzu beans (Balzar beans in the Italian dub), thanks to which the protagonists can instantly recover from any injury. Toyotaro’s work fortunately deprived the Z Warriors of these means, which indirectly deprived viewers of part of the drama of the fighting. But would Senzu beans still make sense to exist in Dragon Ball Super?

Senzu beans are magic beans grown by Karin that can immediately heal any wound. They were implemented by Akira Toriyama as a kind of parachute for the Z Warriors, who used them during the toughest fights to relieve any fatigue. But in the new series, thanks also to characters like Dende able to heal their comrades, Balzar beans are used so infrequently that almost they no longer seem to be influential for plot purposes.

Another great advantage given by the use of Senzu beans lay in the ability of the Saiyans to become incredibly powerful once they get close to death. However, after training with Whis, Goku and Vegeta no longer seem to be willing to resort to such a risk. Ultimately, in Dragon Ball the Senzu are now almost completely useless.