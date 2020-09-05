Dragon Ball: Android 18 is shown in a splendid Shiroko cosplay

Share it:

Among the characters of Dragon Ball most loved by fans an important role has been assumed for many years now C-18, darling of the public and a large slice of the community. The character, in fact, despite the little space obtained with the sequel to the anime, continued to amaze in splendid manifestations of creativity.

Since the time of the android saga, fans of the masterpiece of Akira Toriyama they are fond of C-18 in the hope that Krillin would be able to take the step forward. Also for this reason, the heroine is today one of the most loved characters by the community, as proof of the numerous cosplay that fans occasionally dedicate to her, just think of the perfect interpretation of Enji Night.

On the crest of these splendid reinterpretations in reality, recently also shiroko he wanted to provide his own version of the character. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has met with considerable uproar from fans who have been pleasantly impressed by the resemblance of the cosplayer to her original counterpart. The photo, in fact, reached over 5,000 expressions of appreciation in a few days, a sign of the strong appreciation of Shiroko’s interpretation.

